Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kevin Hart’s cringe-worthy moment after mocking Don Cheadle’s age (video)

By Terry Shropshire View Author Posts
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7UtH_0bSPmbui00
Don Cheadle (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / DFree)

Oscar-nominated actor Don Cheadle went ice cold when a spontaneous outburst by comedian Kevin Hart about his age came off badly.

Cheadle was discussing some of the challenges he’s encountering with being involved with a Marvel film project at 56 years old. But the cordial interview went left when Hart abruptly blurted out with his signature high-pitched screech, “Damn!”

The temperature in the room dropped as Cheadle gave Hart a blank death stare. Hart immediately sensed that he screwed up and apologized multiple times to Cheadle for his outburst.

“It was a thought and I blurted it out,” Hart says. “I didn’t mean it that way. Just understand that I didn’t mean it the way it came out.”

Cheadle tried to reassure that Hart was still good with him, but he was clearly disappointed with Hart’s outburst.

“We’ll take a poll on how you meant it with people here later after the show is over,” Cheadle said.

“If we could play it back right now, these are two different ‘damns,’ Cheadle says. “You said the word ‘damn,’ do you want me to tell you how you said it? Do you want me to say it back to you how I think you said it?”

Hart futilely tried to explain his raw reaction, but Cheadle was not trying to hear it.

“Each time you’ve said it now, it gets quieter and quieter,” Cheadle said. “I could barely hear you that last time you said it.”

After several rounds of this back-and-forth, the exchange ended. Later, Cheadle and Hart assured fans the two men remain friends.

Check out the video below along with some funny responses:

Fans still had some fun with the exchange nonetheless.

Comments / 6

rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
74K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Cheadle
Person
Kevin Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cringe#Temperature#Ice Cold#Marvel#Kevinhart4real
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Poses For A Photo With Kevin Hart But Something Looks Off

There's a photo being passed around of Snoop Dogg with Kevin Hart, but something doesn't quite look right about it. The legendary rapper is reported to stand over 6'4", and the comedian is an entire foot shorter, clocking in at 5'2". However, in the photo, they appear to be the same height.
TennisHipHopDX.com

Kevin Hart Has No Mercy For Meek Mill's Fuzzy Dunlop Fashion Sense

Meek Mill has caught plenty of jokes on social media from his tweets to Instagram and more. After sharing a photo of himself on Thursday (August 19), fellow Philadelphian and noted roast master Kevin Hart had to step in the comments and flame the Dreamchasers rapper for a good laugh.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart to take some Me Time with Netflix

Netflix is set to team up Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart, with Deadline reporting that the pair have signed on to star in the comedy Me Time, which is being written and directed by John Hamburg (Night School). As per the trade, Me Time “follows a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Hart Completely Violates Don Cheadle: Twitter Reacts

Considering his lauded appearances in movies like Space Jam: A New Legacy and No Sudden Move as well as his recent marriage to Brigid Coulter, Don Cheadle has been experiencing an incredible year in his. However, a viral clip involving Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle shows how quickly someone can get violated even while at the top of their game.
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle & More!

KEVIN HART CLOWNS DON CHEADLE'S AGE: Don Cheadle appeared on Kevin Hart's new Peacock show “Hart to Heart” and Kevin clowned his age. Kevin asked Cheadle how old he was and when he responded 56, Kevin responded, “Damn!” After Cheadle responded, Kevin insisted that he “damn” came from a place of love. After Kevin got dragged on social media, Cheadle took to Twitter to reveal that it was all fun and games. He explained, “i think this is my favorite interview ever. ‘damn!'” Adding that he and Kevin “need to do a movie together asap!” He later tweeted, EVERYBODY, please watch the entire episode. On top of understanding that this is just how we play it’s a really good one, i think. the first question he asks me is, ‘drugs; do you do them?’ in the parking lot i said he looked like a black-o-lantern in that suit. it’s just us.”
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

I Could Watch Kevin Hart And Don Cheadle Argue All Day

Let me introduce you to my new favorite duo: Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle. You read that right, move aside Dwayne Johnson and well… Robert Downey Jr already did his Marvel scooting. These two are incredible together, and this has unexpectedly blown up the internet thanks to a recent collaboration together that got playfully dicey. Sometimes you know the chemistry between two people is real when they can bicker like an old married couple, and let me just say, Hart and Cheadle’s viral argument is hilarious in the best way.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Inside Kevin Hart’s New Talk Show, “Hart To Heart”

We were first introduced to Kevin Hart when he made an appearance as Luke on three episodes of Undeclared. At the time, Hart had not hit it big yet and was well on his way to making his mark. Eventually, he got the perfect opportunity, the one that would take his brand and catapult him to the next level of fame: Soul Plane. In an interview with Seth Meyers, Hart said, “ Soul Plane was supposed to be the one that was gonna take me out of here. Oh my God! It’s about to go down…Somebody give me the money train, coz after this movie, it’s gon’ happen.”
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle’s tense on-air altercation has gone viral.

Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle’s tense on-air altercation has gone viral. On Thursday, a video of Kevin Hart’s furious exchange with Don Cheadle on his new Peacock talk show “Hart to Heart” went viral. The interview went off the tracks in the footage as Hart reacted adversely to Cheadle’s age, which Cheadle did not appear to appreciate.
Celebrities987thebull.com

Things Get Awkward Between Don Cheadle And Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart had Don Cheadle on his show “Hart to Heart”, and things got awkward after Don mentioned his age. Don mentioned that he’s 56 years old, Kevin said, “Damn!”…to which Don seemed offended, and Kevin apologized. Now, Don Cheadle is assuring fans that he was joking when he acted...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVLine

Hart to Heart: Peacock’s Kevin Hart Talk Show Recruits Nick Cannon, Bryan Cranston and John Travolta as Guests

Three new celebrities will uncork their feelings in an upcoming episode of Peacock’s laid-back talk show, Hart to Heart. TVLine has learned that The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon, Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston and film star John Travolta will appear in a new episode that will be available to stream this Thursday, Aug. 19. Unlike other talk shows, where guests are grouped together, each Hart to Heart episode is an intimate, one-on-one conversation in which each guest delves into often personal topics while enjoying a glass of wine. In a sneak peek at an upcoming installment, which you can check out...

Comments / 6

Community Policy