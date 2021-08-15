Tyler Gilbert's dad had the best reaction to seeing his son throw a no-hitter in his MLB debut

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert made the most of his Major League Baseball debut last night – the 27-year-old lefty threw a no-hitter in a 7-0 win over the San Diego Padres at home.

Gilbert has bounced around the minor leagues since being drafted by the Phillies in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB Draft, which makes what he did last night all the more incredible.

Gilbert is just the fourth pitcher in MLB history to throw a no-hitter in his debut and is the first one to do it since 1952.

1952!

And what makes this all the more cooler is that his dad was in the stands and had the best reaction to seeing his son become a part of MLB history:

So. Awesome.

Twitter had reactions:

Gallery

29 photos of the savage signs MLB fans have brought to taunt the Astros