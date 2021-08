The Reds designated Freeman for assignment Sunday. He'll surrender his spot on the 40-man roster to infielder/outfielder Nick Senzel (knee), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. Assuming he clears waivers within the next few days, Freeman should stick around with Senzel in Louisville after he was previously optioned to the affiliate Aug. 6. Over 37 games at the big-league level this season, the journeyman utility player slashed an unremarkable .186/.262/.186 in 65 plate appearances.