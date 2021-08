Bruce Arians knows how to help an NFL team. Some other coaches that aren’t on the Buccaneers don’t. The Bruce Arians approach to coaching is not an easy one. At times, being the disciplinarian is highly unpopular. Especially in a sport where players have choices and the ability to leave your team if you upset them, the coaches that ride their players too hard often find themselves without a job. BA with the Buccaneers was no exception to the rule.