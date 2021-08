Lucas “Luke” Kruger, 42, of Freeman, S.D., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at Sanford USD Medical Center after injuries he sustained in a car accident. His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 in Trinity Lutheran Church at Tea, S.D. Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16 in the church. Interment will be in the Dell Rapids Cemetery.