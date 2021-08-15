Transit options limited for Sunderland’s seniors

SUNDERLAND — Crisscrossing transit authorities and an unused van are two of the obstacles Sunderland seniors must navigate to reach their regional senior center. The South County Senior Center on Main Street in South Deerfield is the regional resource for the seniors of Sunderland — along with Deerfield and Whately — but its residents face additional challenges to reach the center because of the town’s membership with the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA). Sunderland is in PVTA’s district, while most other Franklin County towns are part of the Franklin Regional Transit Authority’s (FRTA) district.