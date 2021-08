Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota fired Liverpool to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. The Red, playing in front of a packed Anfield for the first time in ages, got off to a vibrant start and broke the deadlock with 18 minutes gone as Konstantinos Tsimikas whipped in an inch perfect cross which was met by Jota whose glancing header gave Nick Pope no chance.