How blockchain could have saved the Library of Alexandria

cryptocoingossip.com
 8 days ago

In an effort to save the future of the Library of Alexandria, blockchain technology could help preserve records and archive systems. The study of history and ancient people is immensely important to preserving the knowledge passed down through the generations. Unfortunately, the significance of the knowledge is particularly acute when...

cryptocoingossip.com

