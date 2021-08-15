How blockchain could have saved the Library of Alexandria

On April 20, 1975, Lionel Rosenblatt and L. Craig Johnstone, Foreign Service officers in their early thirties, told the State Department that they were taking leave and quietly flew from Washington, D.C., to Saigon. They had a plan—fuelled by desperation and anger—but every expectation that they’d be caught before they could set it into motion. For weeks, they’d read increasingly alarming cables from U.S. officials in Vietnam about the coming fall of Saigon and what was sure to be a staggering refugee crisis. The rapid advance of North Vietnamese forces had already created thousands of refugees, but Rosenblatt and Johnstone felt that the American bureaucracy was not acting with sufficient urgency. They were particularly worried about the Vietnamese who had risked their lives working in the South Vietnamese government, or as interpreters and Embassy workers, during the two decades that the United States had been fighting there.