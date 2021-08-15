Outwitting crypto criminals: Why exchanges have to go the extra mile
The decentralized industry has to spend additional resources to raise its standards and implement cybersecurity best practices. Crypto criminals are getting more adaptive and smarter than ever before. But how can industry service providers keep up with them? If I say that the crypto industry is highly targeted by cybercriminals and, in particular, organized criminals, I’m sure that no one who has spent a few months within the space would be surprised. And for a valid reason.cryptocoingossip.com
