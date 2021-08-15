Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Outwitting crypto criminals: Why exchanges have to go the extra mile

cryptocoingossip.com
 7 days ago

The decentralized industry has to spend additional resources to raise its standards and implement cybersecurity best practices. Crypto criminals are getting more adaptive and smarter than ever before. But how can industry service providers keep up with them? If I say that the crypto industry is highly targeted by cybercriminals and, in particular, organized criminals, I’m sure that no one who has spent a few months within the space would be surprised. And for a valid reason.

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Financial Intelligence#Kyc#Aml
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Related
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

AAX Exchange Introduces Best Crypto Savings Rates

Asia-based cryptocurrency exchange, AAX, is launching its cryptocurrency savings platform offering the highest APY to savers across the centralized cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem. The platform will offer up to 20% APY rates to savers on their cryptocurrency assets in an effort to drive adoption to the exchange. Founded in 2018, AAX...
Chinacybersecdn.com

Chinese Government Will Begin to Stockpile Zero-Days in September

The Associated Press published on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 that on September 1, 2021 a new law in China requires all Chinese citizens finding a Zero-Day Vulnerability to provide within 48 hours the details to the Chinese government. A Chinese citizen must NOT give or sell the information to third parties outside of China (apart from the product’s manufacturer).
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Liquid Exchange Hacker Continues to Swap Stolen ERC-20 Tokens for Ethereum (ETH) and wETH via DEXes to Prevent Funds From Being Frozen

On August 18, 2021, hackers managed to steal more than $90 million in over 69 different cryptocurrencies and digital tokens from Japan-based exchange Liquid Global. Liquid’s teams had “yet to release a postmortem detailing the attack vector used by the hacker,” the CipherTrace team noted in a blog post published on August 20, 2021.
MarketsInternational Business Times

Bitcoin Price: Cryptocurrency Nearly Reaches $50,000 In Big Rebound

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, nearly reached $50,000 on Saturday afternoon in a rebound that comes after several small dips over the past few months. Bitcoin hit $49.344.88 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Satuday. As of Sunday at 5:21 p.m. ET, Bitcoin was trading at $48,417.87. Bitcoin has seen its...
Economyprimenewsghana.com

Government bans production of Changfangs

The government has ordered local manufacturers to stop producing changfang machines with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures the government is taking to clampdown on illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, who gave that directive, stressed...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Partnership Unlocks BTC and Ethereum Payments for 85,000 Merchants

The Zurich-based crypto-financial service provider Bitcoin Suisse is partnering with European payments firm Worldline to unlock instant Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) payments for 85,000 merchants in Switzerland. The new service, called WL Crypto Payments, enables merchants to accept BTC and ETH payments at the point of sale and in...
Marketsdecrypt.co

Coinbase Is Adding $500 Million of Crypto to Its Balance Sheet: CEO Brian Armstrong

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong at TechCrunch Disrupt 2018. Image: Wikimedia. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced via Twitter today that the publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange received board approval to add $500 million of cryptocurrency assets to its balance sheet. Not just that, but it'll be placing 10% of all future profits into cryptocurrency.
Stockscryptocoingossip.com

Institutions appear bullish on crypto despite record Bitcoin outflows

Despite Bitcoin posting its sixth consecutive week of institutional outflows, sentiment around the future of the asset class appears on the rise. At the start of 2021, the cryptocurrency industry was bursting with news of increased institutional investment, and this is still largely true. Despite reports suggesting increased outflows from institutional investors, net inflows are still very much positive. Additionally, though Bitcoin (BTC) appears to be the investment of choice for liquidations, institutional investment into Ethereum (ETH) has never been healthier.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Binance Tightens Customer Verification Process Amid Push for Regulatory Compliance

Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance is rolling out immediate verification requirements for all its users in support of its expanded know-your-customer (KYC) policy and anti-money-laundering efforts. In a recent statement, the firm says that it’s tightening customer verification to make Binance a safe crypto platform. The crypto exchange says it is...
Softwaredecrypt.co

PayPal Launches Crypto Services in UK

The UK becomes PayPal’s first crypto expansion outside the U.S. The company has been gradually building up its crypto offerings. Starting Monday, PayPal’s U.K. customers can buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Customers can buy as little as £1 ($1.3) worth of the cryptocurrencies using their...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

PayPal Introduces Its Cryptocurrency Services in the UK

The cryptocurrency market cap crossed the level of $2.1 trillion today after a jump of approximately 3% in the last 24 hours. The retail demand is not the only positive sign for digital currencies as the overall crypto user base has increased significantly in the last few months. PayPal, the US-based payments giant, became the latest company to expand its cryptocurrency services outside the US market.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

PayPal’s Crypto Trading Services Now Available to UK Customers

After successful registration with UK’s top financial regulator, PayPal is all set to offer crypto trading facilities to its UK customers. Today, on August 23, financial giant PayPal Holdings Inc (NYSE: PYPL) announced that it expanding the scope of its crypto trading services outside America, and now in Britain. Meaning all UK-based customers of PayPal can buy, hold, and sell digital currencies starting this week.
Economyvanticatrading.com

PayPal allows cryptocurrency trading in the U.K.

PayPal customers in the U.K. will be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies through the platform starting this week. Until now, the multinational payment company only offered this service to users in the United States. The platform authorized the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies to U.S. customers in October last year.
Currenciesfinancemagnates.com

Crypto Exchange Upbit Registers with South Korean FIU

Upbit has become the first South Korean cryptocurrency exchange to register with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), a local media reported. All crypto trading platforms operating in the country need to register themselves with the agency before the deadline of September 24. If an exchange fails to register themselves within the deadline, they will be termed as unregistered exchanges and might face blockade in the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy