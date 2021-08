Samsung is back with some new bendable smartphones and they are finally solving one of the biggest problems with this foldable technology. The all-new and completely redesigned Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 are now both made of much sturdier Armor Aluminum, meaning they should survive life in your pocket. Samsung even boasts that it’s been able to make its curvy handsets fully IPX8 water-resistant, so there shouldn’t be any problems surfing the web during a UK downpour. This is a major upgrade from Samsung, as the original Fold was criticized for being far too fragile, with the company essentially delaying its release as a number of reviewers broke their devices ahead of its 2019 launch.