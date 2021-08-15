Cancel
Trading for Ethereum NFT Collectibles Cools Down After Frenzy

 7 days ago

Declining sales volumes from several top NFT projects suggests that the non-fungible trading frenzy that began two weeks ago has cooled down, data from CryptoSlam! shows. Non-fungible tokens became popular this year after the Internet adopted them as decentralized ownership certificates for digital or physical assets. NFT sales exploded in February but hype around them soon subsided after the market became oversaturated.

