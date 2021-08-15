DOGE ‘Strongest’ Crypto as Medium of Exchange, Says Mark Cuban

Billionaire Mark Cuban revealed that he owns $494 worth of Dogecoin, Fortune magazine reported. Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a billionaire investor, has been outspoken about his appreciation for the coin, which has often been seen as a joke. He said the coin is best used for transactions for buying goods or services, and he said the Dogecoin community is the strongest crypto community when “it comes to using it as a medium of exchange,” according to the report.