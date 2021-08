Expectations and ways of working with clients have changed thanks to the pandemic. There are so many digital platforms that are being used to engage with people, send data, perform tasks and communicate with clients. Now, we’re focusing on a digital client experience where CPAs are having to adapt and learn new things to serve their clients adequately. Let’s look at how you as an accountant can adapt to this ever-changing environment. Here are strategies to help you succeed in the “new normal.”