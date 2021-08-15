ETH 2.0 Staking Nears 7M ETH, Totaling $21.7B in Value.
The Ethereum 2.0 staking platform continues to see a slow grind to seven million ethereum being staked. Ethereum 2.0 staking has continued to see its total number of ethereum being staked increase. The gradual climb is nearing seven million ethereum. Currently, the launchpad states that 6.9 million ethereum is being staked. The cumulative value of ether being staked has soared to a massive $21.7 billion in total value.cryptocoingossip.com
