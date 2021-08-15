ETH 2.0 Staking Nears 7M ETH, Totaling $21.7B in Value.

Despite Bitcoin posting its sixth consecutive week of institutional outflows, sentiment around the future of the asset class appears on the rise. At the start of 2021, the cryptocurrency industry was bursting with news of increased institutional investment, and this is still largely true. Despite reports suggesting increased outflows from institutional investors, net inflows are still very much positive. Additionally, though Bitcoin (BTC) appears to be the investment of choice for liquidations, institutional investment into Ethereum (ETH) has never been healthier.