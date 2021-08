Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) was one of the most hyped IPOs of the first half of 2021. Coinbase was also one of the most disappointing IPOs of 2021. While technically not a standard initial public offering, the company's direct listing was eagerly met by retail investors but did not result in the massive gains that were expected. The salient point now is that the early holders of the stock, the ones who bought during the private listing or earlier, appear to be done with their selling and the rebound in price action is on. Price action in Coinbase began moving higher in the week ahead of the second-quarter earnings report and is confirming a major reversal right now.