The price of XRP surged to a high of three months after it followed a strong uptrend on the 14th of August. Nonetheless, this weekly run-off by this token did trigger several overvaluation risks- which raised multiple possibilities of an imminent pullback on price. The exchange of XRP/USD popped up 11.78% higher to reach a sum of $1.20 for the very first time since the 22nd of May. The gains brought by the pair turned out to be a part of a bullish trend which began on the 20th of July when the price was as low as $0.154- which resulted in an upside retracement of 134% on the whole.