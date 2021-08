SARATOGA SPRINGS — The last time Malathaat squared off with Maracuja, Maracuja handed the Kentucky Oaks winner the first loss of her career. That was on July 24 in the Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga Race Course, a race Malathaat had led most of the way before losing a stretch battle by a head. Maracuja was the longest shot on the board, at 14-1.