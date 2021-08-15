Cancel
Soccer

Bayern Munich, Germany Legend Gerd Muller Dies at Age 75

By Rob Goldberg, @TheRobGoldberg
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Bayern Munich star Gerd Muller died Sunday at the age of 75, the club announced in a statement. "Today is a sad, dark day for FC Bayern and all its fans," Bayern President Herbert Hainer said. "Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there’s ever been, and a fine person and character of world football. We're all united in deep mourning with his wife Uschi as well as his family. FC Bayern wouldn’t be the club we all love today without Gerd Müller. His name and memory will live on forever."

