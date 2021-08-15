Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas joins Top Five in COVID numbers (FYI: Not good)

By 4StateAdmin
4state.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple of metrics this morning bode ill for Arkansas’s progress in responding to the COVID-19 surge. A ranking of No. 5 in hospitalizations per capita, as shown above. And, also, in the Democrat-Gazette daily statistical compilation, the state moved ahead of Tennesse to take 5th place in the ranking of COVID cases per capita. And we are closing in rapidly on Utah, in No. 4. That leaves only the Dakotas and Rhode Island ahead of us. The same chart also shows us No. 5 in the rate of positive testing, which suggests we will hang onto our leading position for some time to come.

