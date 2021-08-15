Man still searching for brother's killer three years after shooting

APPLE VALLEY, CA. – Two years have passed since a 48-year-old Apple Valley man was found murdered inside his vehicle and his family is still waiting for answers. Deputies from the Apple Valley Department and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to Dale Evans Parkway just yards from the 15 freeway on August 14, 2019, at around 6:42 a.m. The reporting party stated that there was a black Toyota Avalon on the shoulder of the freeway with a man slumped over inside. The man, later identified as John Barreras, was determined to be deceased with his cause of death later determined to be murder.