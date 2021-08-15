University now requires COVID-19 testing, urges compliance with Denton’s new mask mandate
New recommendations and requirements have been announced by the university following the City of Denton’s recently passed mask mandate. Mandatory COVID-19 testing will now be required for all students, faculty and staff. The testing will be phased through intervals throughout the fall 2021 semester, with the first interval starting on August 16 through September 10. Fully vaccinated individuals can opt-out of the mandatory testing requirement by uploading proof of vaccination by Sept. 10.www.ntdaily.com
