‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Movie Lands ‘Kingdom’ And ‘Alice in Borderland’ Director Shinsuke Sato

My Hero Academia is well-known for its epic and powerful redemption arcs and in the latest chapter of the manga, Katsuki Bakugo finally comes to the end of his own redemption arc, which has been one of the longest-running subplots of the entire series. As My Hero Academia fans know, it was the relationship between Bakugo and Izuku Midoriya that first propelled the latter into the fate of being the "chosen one" for the power of One For All, but in My Hero Academia chapter 322, it's finally time for Bakugo to make amends for a wrong that started all the way back in the series' first chapter.