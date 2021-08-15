‘My Hero Academia’ Live-Action Movie Lands ‘Kingdom’ And ‘Alice in Borderland’ Director Shinsuke Sato
Superhero fatigue has stuck around for a while now, but fans of My Hero Academia would beg to differ. The series, after all, has spiralled into an international sensation, with the superhero tone, character development, and layered narrative charming the hearts of many. As the action continues to unfold over the course of five anime seasons and ongoing manga chapters, another project is slowly being firmed up in the background: a live-action adaptation of this very hit title.geekculture.co
Comments / 0