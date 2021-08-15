Couple’s dream to share Joy & Whimsy finally comes true

Delayed by the pandemic, the art-filled space in Lewisburg opened in June. In December of 2019, like so many of their friends and neighbors, Dave and Jane Wickham were looking forward to a new year full of promise. They recently had completed renovating an old church in Lewisburg and were planning the opening of their new business venture — Joy & Whimsy Depot — and were putting the finishing touches on their plan for a one-week arts festival to be held in February.