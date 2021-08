Andrew Salter believes the lack of expectation on Glamorgan has led to them thriving after the Welsh side got their hands on the Royal London Cup by defeating Durham in the Trent Bridge final.Glamorgan lost batsman Colin Ingram, wicketkeeper Chris Cooke all-rounders David Lloyd and Dan Douthwaite and seamer Timm van der Gugten to the inaugural edition of The Hundred, but those left behind have stepped up.Kiran Carlson was appointed one-day captain in the absence of Cooke and Lloyd and he led the way against Durham with a belligerent 82 from 59 balls that helped Glamorgan post a competitive...