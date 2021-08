99.5 WKDQ and Ruler Foods have teamed up to become "Thirst Responders" this summer to cool you off on the job. Look, we know that not everyone has the luxury of working in an air-conditioned building every day. There are a lot of hard-working Tri-Staters out there who go to work every day and battle the heat. Whether you're working at a construction site, roofing, pouring concrete, or whatever it is you do for a living outside, we know that it can be rough. Especially with the heat, we have had in the Evansville area over the past couple of weeks.