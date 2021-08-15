Meanwhile At The White House As Afghanistan Is On The Verge Of Collapse

A total of 2,312 US military personnel that went to and/or fought in Afghanistan have died and 20,066 have been wounded since 2001.

Since the withdraw of U.S. troops, Afghanistan has fallen into the hands of the Taliban and is on the verge of collapse.

President Joe Biden authorized about 5,000 troops to deploy to Afghanistan to ensure the safe evacuation of U.S. and allied personnel, according to a White House statement Saturday.

Biden said the deployment will protect “those at special risk from the Taliban advance” and ordered “our armed forces and our intelligence community to ensure that we will maintain the capability and the vigilance to address future terrorist threats from Afghanistan,” according to the statement.

The actual number of new troops is around 1,000, as 4,000 are either already approved to deploy or stationed in Kabul, a Pentagon official told The Washington Post.

Biden also defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan as the country continues to lose ground to Taliban forces.

Meanwhile, at the White House, an intern is having fun with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“Hey Jenny, I booked you a nail appointment love,” said Cooper, a White House intern in a video posted by Ryann McEnany.

To quote Forrest Gum, “That’s All I have to say about that.”

