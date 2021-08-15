Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers at Colts Score: Live updates, highlights, for tonight’s Week 1 preseason game

By Ben Rolfe
profootballnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final game of Week 1 of the NFL preseason is upon us as the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts go head-to-head in Indianapolis. While several games remain on the preseason TV schedule over the coming weeks, the action for the first week is nearly over. With both teams looking to examine their roster depth, here are the Panthers vs. Colts live scores, results, and highlights.

www.profootballnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Ehlinger
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Preseason#Live Tv#American Football#Colts Score#The Carolina Panthers#Panthers Colts Panthers#Nfl Network Location
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Meet the Colts quarterback who claims he can throw 100 yards

Jalen Morton, now entering his second NFL training camp after a cup of coffee with Green Bay last summer, finds himself no better than third on the Colts’ quarterback depth chart (and that’s with Carson Wentz hurt). Fringe roster types—the “camp bodies” and practice-squad players of the world—rarely ascend to household status but Morton may become the exception because holy hell does he have a cannon.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLPosted by
AllPanthers

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers vs Colts

Carolina Panthers (0-0) at Indianapolis Colts (0-0) There will be plenty of position battles officially getting underway this afternoon for both sides. For the Panthers, starting quarterback Sam Darnold, and several other starters will not play today. P.J. Walker will get the start under center and Will Grier will enter the game at some point. Matt Rhule says he expects the reps to be split close to 50/50.
NFLuticaphoenix.net

Panthers vs. Colts – Game Summary

Tommy Tremble Pass From P.J. Walker for 7 Yrds, J.Slye extra point is No Good, Wide Right, Center-J.Jansen, Holder-J.Charlton. Jordan Wilkins 3 Yard Rush, E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD, Center-L.Rhodes, Holder-R.Sanchez. 6 plays, 75 yards, 1:14. 15 10.
NFLCBS Sports

Colts vs. Panthers preseason score, takeaways: Sam Ehlinger leads Indy's comeback win in first NFL action

The Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts wrapped up Week 1 of the 2021 NFL preseason on Sunday, as Frank Reich and his Colts pulled out a 21-18 comeback victory. After rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger led Indy 61 yards down the field with time winding down in the fourth quarter, Eddy Pineiro knocked a 30-yard, game-winning field goal. It was a tale of two halves, as the Panthers secured a five-point lead at the halftime break thanks to the magnificent play of quarterback P.J. Walker, but Ehlinger was able to come in and flip the script.
NFLYardbarker

Roundtable: Who has the Most Pressure in This Week's Preseason Game vs Colts?

It feels like time is running out for Will Grier to prove himself to Matt Rhule and the coaching staff. The Panthers turned to P.J. Walker as the primary backup quarterback last season and he has the slight edge going into this year as well. Grier needs to have a strong preseason showing in order to gain some confidence and solidify a roster spot.
NFLYardbarker

Colts' Edge Rushers Make Impact Beyond Box Score vs. Panthers

One of the most dominant groups throughout the Indianapolis Colts' training camp has been the edge rushers. On Sunday, they got a chance to put it all on display against a different team as they opened up the preseason at home against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium. The...
NFLCarolina Panthers

Panthers 2021 draft picks highlight starting lineup vs. Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Panthers are sitting all their starters today after two days of joint workouts with the Colts, which leaves a number of rookies sliding into the starting lineup for today's preseason opener. Second-round wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and fourth-round running back Chuba Hubbard will be among the...
NFLWMBF

Panthers-Colts game to air Sunday on WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Panthers’ preseason kicks off Sunday, and WMBF News is the Grand Strand and Pee Dee’s home to catch the team in action!. The Panthers take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. As a result, Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor...
NFLYardbarker

Initial Reactions Following Panthers Preseason Loss to Colts

The preseason is finally underway for the Carolina Panthers as they traveled to Indianapolis for their first game on Sunday, Aug 15. Colts won by a final score of 21-18. Here are my initial reactions following the Panthers' preseason loss:. Terrace Marshall Jr. is going to be a problem. Terrace...
NFLBleacher Report

Sam Ehlinger, Colts Beat Panthers in Preseason Clash Behind Eddy Pineiro's Late FG

The Indianapolis Colts got their preseason off to a winning start Sunday with a 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger led the Colts back from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and Indy broke the tie on a 30-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro with seven seconds remaining to secure the win.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Carolina Panthers rookie report from first preseason game at Colts

How did the Carolina Panthers rookies perform in their preseason debuts at the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday?. The Carolina Panthers concluded the first week of the NFL preseason, falling to the Indianapolis Colts 21-18 on a last-minute field goal. Obviously, the outcome of this game doesn’t...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The hard-to-believe taunting penalty in Colts-Panthers game

The NFL instituted a lot of new rules this season regarding COVID-19 protocols. The NFL also put into place a rule to eliminate taunting, one that includes possible suspensions for multiple violations. Well, Sunday’s preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers included one of the most bizarre “taunting” penalties ever, and surely this is a sign of things to come.

Comments / 0

Community Policy