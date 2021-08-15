Cancel
7 things to watch during Eagles joint practice sessions with the Patriots

By Glenn Erby
As the Eagles look towards their second preseason game of the summer, the intensity and talent level is set to ramp up with the New England Patriots coming to town.

The shortened preseason schedule has allowed for more joint practice sessions and when the Eagles host the Patriots for joint practices at the NovaCare Complex this week, they’ll be several interesting subplots and storylines to watch.

Tempo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShfXv_0bSPTVxP00
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, center, talks with running back Boston Scott, right, as running back Miles Sanders looks on during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

The Eagles have had quick, crisp, and efficient practices this summer, while Bill Belichick and the Patriots prefer to be meticulous about how practices go.

“I think people would be shocked about how much detail goes into planning each and every practice,” Sirianni said Saturday. “And you talk about each and every practice but then you have to set the stage right at the beginning of like, ‘Hey, here’s how we practice.’ So, it’s like you start from the beginning and you just have to talk about every detail.”

Hurts progressions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nWWVQ_0bSPTVxP00
Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles quarterback looked steady and prepared during his two series against the Steelers on Thursday night. How Hurts performance against Bill Belichick’s scheme, pressure, and confusing alignments will go a long way towards finally ending any debate about his ability to lead a team.

Former Eagles returning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06hBAr_0bSPTVxP00
New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) steps on the field for an NFL football practice, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England will bring two former Eagles to the NovaCare Complex with the return of Jalen Mills (CB/S) and Nelson Agholor (WR).

“Knew Mills, forgot Nelson came over there, too,’ Brandon Graham said. “It’ll be exciting to see them boys, talk stuff to those boys. They’re on the other team now and we’ll have a little fun with them, but of course, it’s all love.”

Eagles offensive line vs. Patriots defensive front

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFuaG_0bSPTVxP00
Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, and Isaac Seumalo are all healthy, giving Philadelphia their first semblance of a healthy offensive front for the first time in over a year. It’ll be interesting to see how the Birds handle the physicality presented by Dont’a Hightower, Matthew Judon, and Kyle Van Noy.

Eagles WR's vs. Patriots CBs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIBLH_0bSPTVxP00
Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is listed as day-to-day and the Eagles would love to see the first-round pick matchup one-on-one with Stefon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson.

Even without Smith, Monday and Tuesday will provide a huge opportunity to see where Philadelphia’s pass-catchers match up with the elite competition.

Eagles Linebackers vs. Patriots running backs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mzSV_0bSPTVxP00
PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 12: Alex Singleton #49 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

New England will trot out Damien Harris, James White, Brandon Bolden, Sony Michel, and J.J. Taylor at running back.

How Eric Wilson, Alex Singleton, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley, and T.J. Edwards perform will go a long way towards evaluating this linebacker corp.

Mac Jones vs. Jonathan Gannon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTahT_0bSPTVxP00
Patriots rookie Mac Jones passes under Washington pressure during the second quarter. PATRIOTS 2

Jones completed 13-of-19 passes for 87 yards while playing 33 snaps in the Patriots’ 22-13 preseason win over the Washington Football Team. It’ll be interesting to see how the former Alabama quarterback measures up against Jonathan Gannon’s hybrid, versatile defense.

