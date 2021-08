Joe Jonas rang in his 32nd birthday over the weekend. Lucky for us, his wife, Sophie Turner, gave us a glimpse into their special celebrations. To mark the occasion, the 25-year-old actress posted a slideshow on her personal Instagram account, featuring two brand-new photos of her hubby. In the first pic, the “birthday boy” (her words, not ours) is standing in a living room with a “Happy Birthday” banner and “32” balloons hung in the background. The second image shows the musician posed for the camera in a festive doorway.