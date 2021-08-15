See Brandi Carlile Play Soundgarden Classics With Surviving Members at the Gorge

— When your priorities are clear, hard decisions become easier. But not easy. You look forward to stronger commitments to your lifeboat crew and to a personal project that might entertain and even inspire, and you feel energized. You also look back at people and projects you’re leaving behind, and you feel a twinge of guilt and regret. And then you widen the lens, and you look at the pandemic, the heat, the fires, the floods, and the fools, and while you feel the urgency to do something positive, you don’t want to turn the day into a checklist. All that has made for an emotional week here. And for an emotional Weekend Butler. Bottom line: It feels good to feel.