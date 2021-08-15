Monmouth Park Results Sunday August 15th, 2021
1st-$21,050, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.730, 46.570, 1:11.440, 1:36.370, 00.000, 1:42.800. Scratched: Super Houdini. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. The Mormon Mauler123654-1½3-21-½1-41-5½J. Torres10.005.803.404.00. Kanithappen118816-1½5-hd3-13-32-2C. Hernandez8.204.607.70. Drum and Drummer118721-½2-22-2½2-½3-2¾P. Lopez2.601.90. Perpetual Change118988-28-3½8-27-2½4-hdN. Juarez3.30. Powerful Point117165-hd6-17-1½4-15-1½J. Samuel10.80. Moment of Stardom118543-hd4-15-½5-½6-3M. Sanchez7.00. Giovane's Promise118277-47-54-16-17-3¼R.
