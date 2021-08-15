Cancel
Monmouth Park Results Sunday August 15th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

1st-$21,050, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.730, 46.570, 1:11.440, 1:36.370, 00.000, 1:42.800. Scratched: Super Houdini. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. The Mormon Mauler123654-1½3-21-½1-41-5½J. Torres4.00. Kanithappen118816-1½5-hd3-13-32-2C. Hernandez7.70. Drum and Drummer118721-½2-22-2½2-½3-2¾P. Lopez1.90. Perpetual Change118988-28-3½8-27-2½4-hdN. Juarez3.30. Powerful Point117165-hd6-17-1½4-15-1½J. Samuel10.80. Moment of Stardom118543-hd4-15-½5-½6-3M. Sanchez7.00. Giovane's Promise118277-47-54-16-17-3¼R....

SportsFrankfort Times

Gillespie County Fairground Early Entries, Sunday August 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Baby Here She Comes , 124J. Sauceda2-7-xJimmy Guerra. 2Blue Moon Time (L), 124N. Villatoro3-x-xJose Lopez. 4Diamond E Great , 124F. Giles2-6-9Martin Rodriguez. 5Julians Toy , 124.9-9-xFrancisco Perez, Jr. 6Miss Bogaringa (L), 124J. Martinez3-x-xAngel Sanchez. 7Bella Bella Cartel , 124C. Aguilar4-5-7Mario Rodriguez. 8Dashin Jesss , 124J....
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Woodbine-3-Add

3rd_$78,928, alc, 3YO up F&M, 7½f, tf., cloudy. Off 1:27. Time 1:31.47. Firm. Also Ran_Hello Friends, Gloriannia, Call Her Joey, Caira, Say Hey, Mia At Midnight, Golden Garter. $0.2 Pick 3 (4/8-7-2) 3 Correct Paid $49.86. $1 Daily Double (7-2) paid $41.55. $1 Exacta (2-5) paid $10.40. $0.2 Superfecta (2-5-1-4) paid $29.61. $0.2 Trifecta (2-5-1) paid $8.81.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Pimlico-4-Add

4th_$27,750, mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1 1/16mi, tf., cloudy. Off 2:16. Time 1:51.53. Yielding. Scratched_Kyosha, Guapa Chica, Expect the Sunrise, Peachy Between Us. Also Ran_Love My Cat, Charliv, Pau Hana, Bob's Lady, Honor the Tab. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $231.10. $1 Daily Double (2-8) paid $1.50. $1 Exacta (6-10) paid $76.70. $1 Superfecta (6-10-5-4) paid $800.80. $1 Trifecta (6-10-5) paid $344.50. $1 Consolation Double (2-8) paid $1.50. $1 Daily Double (2-6) paid $38.60.
Del Mar, CAmidfloridanewspapers.com

Del Mar Results Friday August 20th, 2021

3rd-$76,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.630, 49.850, 1:14.090, 1:36.920, 00.000, 1:42.820. Trainer: Richard Baltas. Winner: GR/RO G, 6, by The Pamplemousse-Warmth. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. North County Guy120544-151-1½1-3½1-2¼U. Rispoli1.60. Bob and Jackie120211-11-13-½2-12-1¼A. Centeno4.50. Artie's Rumor122322-22-12-½3-1½3-nkK. Desormeaux6.30. Tiz Plus120433-1½4-1½4-½4-1½4-7¼T. McCarthy11.10.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Mandella Reflects On Spendthrift Farm Owner B. Wayne Hughes

(Trainer Richard Mandella / Photo by Gene McLean) MANDELLA REFLECTS ON THE PASSING OF OWNER B. WAYNE HUGHES. The most recent of Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella’s four TVG Pacific Classic victories came in 2015 with the great mare Beholder for owner B. Wayne Hughes of Spendthrift Farm. Hughes...
Del Mar, CAnumberfire.com

Del Mar Horse Racing Picks for Sunday 8/22/21

Starting at 5:00 p.m. EST, we have 10 races at Del Mar. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing. As always, check for scratches and changes and monitor the weather and track conditions. (I will reference Equibase's Speed Figure...
SportsPost-Star

Saratoga Race Course Entries — Aug. 21

6 1/2 furlongs, 2 YOs, Maiden Special Weight. Purse $100,000. 1 Napa Valley;John R. Velazquez;Todd A. Pletcher;3-1 2 Fan the Fire;Tyler Gaffalione;Michael J. Maker;6-1 5 Judge Davis;Jose L. Ortiz;Claude R. McGaughey;12-1 6 Triple Elvis;Irad Ortiz Jr.;Chad C. Brown;5-2 7 Bourbon Heist;Javier Castellano;Ian R. Wilkes;8-1 8 Raymond;Ricardo Santana;Steven M. Asmussen;3-1 2ND...
SportsCBS Sports

2021 Pacific Classic horses, picks, odds: Handicapping expert reveals predictions, best bets for Del Mar

One horse will win a Grade 1 race for the first time in his career when nine horses leave the starting gate in the 2021 Pacific Classic on Saturday at Del Mar. The nine horses in the field for the $1 million race have combined for 39 career wins, but none have come in a Grade 1, the highest designation given to races in North America. The winner of the Pacific Classic 2021 also will earn an automatic berth into November's Breeders' Cup Classic, which will be contested at the same track and same distance (1¼ miles) as Saturday's race.
Alabama StatePost-Star

Malathaat seeks redemption in Alabama Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The last time Malathaat squared off with Maracuja, Maracuja handed the Kentucky Oaks winner the first loss of her career. That was on July 24 in the Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga Race Course, a race Malathaat had led most of the way before losing a stretch battle by a head. Maracuja was the longest shot on the board, at 14-1.
NFLchatsports.com

Minnesota Vikings News and Links: Sunday, August 15th, 2021

“What the hell was that” -Krusty the Klown. I didn’t watch the game yesterday but I did see the various meltdowns here and on Twitter. Once the Vikings announced that essentially all the starters were not playing expectations should have been adjusted, particularly with the Broncos playing their starters for at least a portion of the game.
Sportsdmtc.com

Mo Forza Does it Again in Capturing Del Mar Mile

Bardy Farm or OG Boss’ Mo Forza, swung widest through the lane and with powerful strides scored his second straight victory in the Grade II, $300,000 Del Mar Mile, scoring by a head and running the distance on turf in 1:35.03 despite coming off a more than 10-month layoff. The...
Alabama StatePost-Star

Malathaat returns to winner's circle in Alabama Stakes

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Malathaat returned to her winning form Saturday, holding off a late bid from Clairiere to win the 141st running of the Grade I, $600,000 Alabama at Saratoga Race Course. With John Velazquez in the irons, Malathaat swept four-wide in the stretch to overtake the early leaders and...
Del Mar, CAESPN

Tripoli springs upset to win Pacific Classic at Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. --  Tripoli came off the rail, went around frontrunning Tizamagician to take the lead turning into the stretch, and went on to win the $1 million Pacific Classic by 1 1/4 lengths at Del Mar on Saturday. Tripoli ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.37 to earn...
Sportsdmtc.com

Astronaut Launches an Upset in Del Mar Handicap Saturday

John M.B. O’Connor’s Astronaut returned $50.00 for a $2 wager at Del Mar Saturday when he captured the Grade II, $302,500 Del Mar Handicap Presented by The Japan Racing Association by half a length. The 4-year-old Quality Road colt had Hall of Fame rider Victor Espinoza aboard as they tracked...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Prairie Meadows Early Entries, Sunday August 29th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Storman Norman (BL), 124E. Navarrete, Jr.4-2-4Shawna Manriquez. 3Shesa Copy Kat (BL), 124C. Esqueda6-x-xCharlton Hunt. 4Bhr Light My Spark (BL), 124D. Pinon10-7-3Robert Johnson. 5Wagon Full of Prizes (BL), 124A. Alvidrez3-2-10Tom Tarwater. 6Whipperwilltripp (BL), 124U. Cervantes7-x-xRobert Johnson. 2nd-$14,201, , 2-Year-Olds , Three Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast...
AnimalsTimes Union

Essential Quality ready to roll after final Travers work

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Another week closer to the Travers Stakes and Essential Quality is showing no signs of slowing down. The leading 3-year-old colt in the country had his final work for the $1.25 million Midsummer Derby Saturday morning, going five furlongs in a time of 1:01.58 on the main track. Trainer Brad Cox had originally wanted to get Essential Quality on the track at 5:30 a.m., but overnight rains made him wait.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Del Mar

1st_$25,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Off 2:02. Time 1:11.03. Fast. Also Ran_Stay Happy, Reedley, Upper Room. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $5.80. Quinella (1-2) paid $6.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-4-5) paid $3.22. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-4) paid $10.55. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sweetwater County Fair-7-Add

7th_$6,500, alc, 3YO up, 3½f, clear. 2 (1) Tanquery Dash (L.Peralta) Off 4:32. Time 1:78.68. Heavy. Scratched_Made of Indigo. Also Ran_Tanquery Dash, Vvr Pinch Point, A Toast to Brindis. dh_One Famous Vern, Hes a Famous Eagle (1). Daily Double (ALL-3) paid $2.10. Daily Double (ALL-7) paid $2.10. $1 Exacta (3-7) paid $5.60. $1 Exacta (7-3) paid $5.10. $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-4-2) paid $7.19. $0.1 Superfecta (7-3-4-2) paid $6.17. $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-4) paid $8.65. $0.5 Trifecta (7-3-4) paid $8.65. Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. TOT $17,324.

