Monmouth Park Results Sunday August 15th, 2021

One horse will win a Grade 1 race for the first time in his career when nine horses leave the starting gate in the 2021 Pacific Classic on Saturday at Del Mar. The nine horses in the field for the $1 million race have combined for 39 career wins, but none have come in a Grade 1, the highest designation given to races in North America. The winner of the Pacific Classic 2021 also will earn an automatic berth into November's Breeders' Cup Classic, which will be contested at the same track and same distance (1¼ miles) as Saturday's race.