Ruidoso Downs Entries, Saturday

VERNON — Vernon Downs will host two divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for sophomore pacing fillies on Saturday. Heart Of Mine and driver Scott Zeron will be big favorites in the $55,000 first division. Linda Toscano trains the filly by Roll With Joe. he has won eight of her nine starts in 2021 including NYSS wins at Batavia, Yonkers, Buffalo and Saratoga. She has earnings of nearly $177,000 this season and over $300,000 in her career.