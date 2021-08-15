Ruidoso Downs Entries, Saturday

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Down N Coronas , 124M. Salcedox-x-xSalvador Flores. 3Fencing the Moon (L), 124.4-4-xAlvin Francis, Jr. 9Six Cherry Cocktails (L), 124F. Ramirez6-7-8Manuel Roman. 10Mr Rocky Affair , 124J. Herbert7-x-xAntonio Delgado, Sr. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten...
VERNON — Vernon Downs will host two divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for sophomore pacing fillies on Saturday. Heart Of Mine and driver Scott Zeron will be big favorites in the $55,000 first division. Linda Toscano trains the filly by Roll With Joe. he has won eight of her nine starts in 2021 including NYSS wins at Batavia, Yonkers, Buffalo and Saratoga. She has earnings of nearly $177,000 this season and over $300,000 in her career.
PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Sophie McTrophy (L), 123N. Stephenson3-2-3Courtney Ross. 4Barbie's Quest (L), 123S. Chadee Jr.2-2-2Marion Johnston. 5Witt's Girl (L), 117A. Whitehall1-6-5Jerry Gourneau. 6Sizzle N Susie (L), 121S. Chickeness3-2-6Jerry Gourneau. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments / 0