OCEANPORT – A few jumps out of the starting gate, jockey Paco Lopez knew he was a winner in the $100,000 Jersey Shore Stakes at Monmouth Park on Aug. 15. With a pair of speedsters – Mighty Mischief and Moonlite Stroke – inside of him, Lopez and Real Talk got the jump on both from the start of the six-furlong feature and cruised to a front-running four-and-a-half-length victory, with the 3-year-old son of Gemologist notching the first stakes win of his 10-race career.