My overall boredom with Chase has lasted for years. Pay Yourself Back appearing a bit over a year ago was a nice touch, and I even awoke from my slumber to upgrade to the Reserve at that time. I went back into hibernation soon after, though. Mindlessly cashing out via Pay Yourself Back has been a lucrative, automatic decision, and Chase has done pretty much nothing to move the needle since. Of course, they probably don’t care much about cardholders like me. Regardless, I don’t think I’m alone in my (predictable) disappointment in the Chase Sapphire changes. Today, I’m sharing my take on Chase’s tweaks and my easy downgrade decision to a Freedom Flex.