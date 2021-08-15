Cancel
Granton School Board Discusses COVID Protocol

cwbradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Granton School Board discussed their Covid protocol for the start of the next school year. The Board approved the administration’s recommendations regarding the Covid-19 protocol and to begin the school year in Phase Pink. The Board also approved the changes to the Parental/Guardian Permission Form for Additional Food Purchases and the adult breakfast and lunch prices. The Board also approved the alternative and part time open enrollment applications, approved the proposed changes to the 2021-22 Athletic Code/Handbook, approved offering a high school wrestling program, and approved the proposed rate increases for Granton Community Child Care Center effective January 1st of 2022. The Board also approved the changes recommended to the Granton Employee Handbook, and following an executive session, the Board approved the medical leave request from teacher Ryan Westaby.

