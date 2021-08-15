Multiple Wood County and Marshfield Organization Collaborate on Marshfield's Sesquicentennial in 2022
The North Wood County Historical Society, Marshfield Historic Preservation Association, MACCI, Visit Marshfield, and other individuals and organizations are collaborating on Marshfield’s sesquicentennial in 2022. As part of the year-long celebration, the committee is searching for businesses celebrating significant milestone anniversaries in 2022. Please send business and anniversary information to...cwbradio.com
Comments / 0