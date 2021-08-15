‘Retreat’ Will Reunite the Folks Behind ‘The OA’ and ‘Sound of My Voice’ for an FX Series

As the fall TV season quickly approaches, FX has announced a slew of new programming. Here’s a TV roundup:. Ryan Murphy will continue his American Story series at FX with two new spinoff limited series. American Sports Story will highlight a major event in the world of sports and the athlete at the center of it. The first installment will focus on former NFL player Aaron Hernandez, who was found guilty of murdering Odin Lloyd and later committed suicide in prison. American Love Story will chronicle the relationship of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette, while the fourth installment of American Crime Story is underway. Studio 54: American Crime Story follows Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager, former owners of the raucous Studio 54 nightclub in NYC that was ultimately shut down when they were convicted of tax evasion.