‘Retreat’ Will Reunite the Folks Behind ‘The OA’ and ‘Sound of My Voice’ for an FX Series

By Joshua Meyer
/Film
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, who co-created The OA and also collaborated on the films The East and Sound of My Voice (seen above), are reuniting for a new project at FX. Once again, Marling will star, Batmanglij will direct, and the pair will co-write the limited series, Retreat, which aims to deliver a fresh take on the murder mystery formula. It sounds like Marling will also join Batmanglij in handling some of the directorial duties this time around as well.

‘The OA’ Creators Set Limited Series ‘Retreat’ at FX

“The OA” creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have set a new limited series at FX, the network announced Friday. The project, which will star Marling in a “key role,” centers on an amateur sleuth as she attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat. Marling and Batmanglij will both direct.
The OA's Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij reteam for FX's Knives Out-esque limited series Retreat, co-starring Marling

Marling will play a “key role” in the series about an amateur sleuth who attempts to solve a homicide at a secluded retreat. She will also write and direct multiple episodes with longtime collaborator Batmanglij. “Retreat is a mystery series with a new kind of detective at the helm — a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart," according to FX's logline. "Darby and 11 other guests are invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a remote and dazzling location. When one of the other guests is found dead, Darby must fight to prove it was murder against a tide of competing interests and before the killer takes another life.”
Retreat - Limited Series Ordered by FX

LOS ANGELES, August 13, 2021 – FX has ordered Retreat, a limited series from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij that follows an amateur sleuth as she attempts to solve a murder at a secluded retreat, it was announced today by Gina Balian, President, Original Programming. Marling (The OA, Another Earth) and Zal Batmanglij (The OA, Sound of My Voice) will write the series and both will direct. Marling will additionally play a key role in the series.
'The OA' Fans Can Move on From Netflix to FX With New Series Starring Brit Marling

The OA might never get an ending after Netflix canceled it with an unresolved finale, but creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij now have the opportunity to tell a new story. They created a new project for FX titled Retreat, which is billed as a limited series. Retreat was announced on Friday during FX's Television Critics Association summer press tour virtual panel.
‘The OA’ creators return with murder mystery series ‘Retreat’

The OA creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij have collaborated once again, this time on a new murder mystery show for FX, titled Retreat. As with many of the duo’s co-writing and directorial projects, Marling will also act in the series, which sees a young sleuth named Darby Hart attempt to get to the bottom of a bizarre death at a billionaire’s private getaway (per Deadline).
