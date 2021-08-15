‘Retreat’ Will Reunite the Folks Behind ‘The OA’ and ‘Sound of My Voice’ for an FX Series
Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, who co-created The OA and also collaborated on the films The East and Sound of My Voice (seen above), are reuniting for a new project at FX. Once again, Marling will star, Batmanglij will direct, and the pair will co-write the limited series, Retreat, which aims to deliver a fresh take on the murder mystery formula. It sounds like Marling will also join Batmanglij in handling some of the directorial duties this time around as well.www.slashfilm.com
