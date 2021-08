Ken Loach’s revelation over the weekend that he had been expelled from the U.K.’s Labour Party has been met with an outpouring of anger from across the political and film worlds. The veteran director, who has twice won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, is known for his socialist politics and films, such as I, Daniel Blake and Cathy Come Home that captured elements of the British working-class experience while highlighting the impact of right-wing policies. On Saturday, he said in a Twitter thread that his party membership was being cancelled because he wouldn’t disown those “already expelled.” He added:...