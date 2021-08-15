Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

2 dozen Rohingya refugees feared drowned in Bangladesh

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — More than two dozen Rohingya refugees are feared drowned after their boat capsized off the coast of Bangladesh. The U.N.’s refugee agency and local police on Sunday said the fishing boat sank while the refugees were attempting to flee an island. Around 20,000 refugees have been relocated to the island from sprawling camps elsewhere in Bangladesh. The relocation has been criticized by the U.N. and human rights groups, who say the island isn’t fit for habitation. A police official in Noakhali district said about 40 refugees were in the boat that sank Saturday, including women and children.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident#Associated Press Dhaka#Ap#U N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Related
Accidentstribuneledgernews.com

Dozens missing after Rohingya boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal

Dhaka — At least 27 Rohingya Muslims are missing after their boat sank in the Bay of Bengal, as they tried to flee a controversial refugee settlement located on an island off the mainland, an official said on Saturday. Members of the coastguard launched a search operation in the bay...
WorldBirmingham Star

4000 Rohingya refugees receive first COVID vaccinations

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 15 (ANI): The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) has welcomed the start of the vaccination drive for Rohingyas refugees living in camps in Cox's Bazar area of Bangladesh. Bangladesh government on Tuesday started vaccinating Rohingyas refugees living in camps in Cox's Bazar area as a part of...
Accidentstribuneledgernews.com

Eleven found dead after Rohingya boat sinks off Bangladesh coast

Dhaka — Rescuers have found the bodies of 11 people after dozens of Rohingya Muslims went missing following the sinking of a boat in the Bay of Bengal at the weekend, police said on Wednesday. The boat carrying at least 41 Rohingya men, women and children capsized near the coast...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Pakistani refugee fears Taliban will bring bloodshed

Junaid Saqib, a refugee from Pakistan living in Lakeland, has been closely watching the situation in Afghanistan. Saqib, who lived close to the Afghan border, is a Christian who fled Pakistan because of religious persecution. He said his organization, the Pakistan Minority Rights Commission, coordinates with the Afghan Women’s Network.
Immigrationabc17news.com

Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover

HANGEDIGI, Turkey (AP) — European Union leaders haunted by a 2015 migration crisis fueled by the Syrian war desperately want to avoid a large-scale influx of refugees and migrants from Afghanistan. Their message to any Afghans except for those who helped Western forces in the two-decade war against the Taliban is: If you must leave, go to neighboring countries. Britain, which no longer is an EU member, said it would welcome 5,000 Afghan refugees this year and a total of 20,000 in coming years. Besides that, there have been few concrete offers from European countries. Even in Turkey, migrants from Syria and Afghanistan who once were treated like Muslim brethren are increasingly viewed with suspicion.
WorldDerrick

For Afghan refugees in India, hopes dim for returning home

NEW DELHI (AP) — Her memory of the assassination attempt is hazy. What she does know is that her father asked the Taliban to do it. A former Afghan policewoman, Khatera Hashmi was shot multiple times on her way home from work last October in the capital of Ghazni province, south of Kabul.
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
WorldTimes Daily

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press....
Worldabc17news.com

Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1 amid chaotic evacuations

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The German military says a firefight at one of the gates of Kabul’s international airport killed at least one Afghan soldier. The shooting early Monday was the latest chaos to engulf Western efforts to evacuate those fleeing the Taliban takeover of the country. The Taliban meanwhile sent fighters to the north of the capital to eliminate pockets of armed resistance to their lightning advance earlier this month. The Taliban said they retook three districts that fell the day before and had surrounded Panjshir, the last province that remains out of their control. Both sides in Panjshir have said they prefer a peaceful solution to the standoff.
Worldabc17news.com

Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s Evin prison

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An online account describing itself as a group of hackers has shared footage of Iran’s notorious Evin prison with The Associated Press. The footage shows guards beating prisoners and other poor conditions at the prison known for housing political prisoners and those with ties abroad, who are often used as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West. Four former prisoners of Evin prison, as well as an Iranian human rights activist abroad, say the video resembles areas of the facility in northern Tehran. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the video leak.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The unnamed journalist, who works for German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), is one of several reporters the Taliban have hunted in the aftermath of the Afghan government’s collapse, the media outlet reported. The journalist is reportedly safe and currently living in Germany.
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy