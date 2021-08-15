Cancel
'All I can do is pray:' LI Haitians eager to hear news of loved ones after earthquake kills hundreds on Caribbean island

" The death toll from a powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti has risen to more than 700 people. According to the civil defense director, the earthquake has killed thousands of people so far and hurt at least 2,800 others . The natural disaster has also destroyed hundreds of homes in the Caribbean island. The tragedy hits close to home here on Long Island for residents with family in Haiti who are worried about their safety. Haitian activist Marie Senat says she has been calling and checking on social media for any updates, but they're far to come. "All I can do is pray. There's basically nothing to do. Nothing can I do," she adds. Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are still underway in Haiti. "

