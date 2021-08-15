'All I can do is pray:' LI Haitians eager to hear news of loved ones after earthquake kills hundreds on Caribbean island

Our impacts from Hurricane Grace in the Gulf will be limited to elevated surf and dangerous rip currents this weekend. Grace hit Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120mph which is one of the strongest hurricanes on record in the Bay of Campeche. It is now inland and quickly falling apart in the mountains. Eight have died so far as six of those were from one family in Xalapa. One young girl died as a mudslide hit her home. There is major flooding in Ciudad Madero in the southern reaches of the state of Tamaulipas near the border of Veracruz. Veracruz is also reporting rivers out of the banks.