Controversial German politician to head UN agency accused of helping Iran with tech linked to nuclear program

By Benjamin Weinthal , Ben Evansky
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIranian diplomats were reportedly seen last month holding talks at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), a sprawling, byzantine Vienna-based bureaucracy. UNIDO provides funds and technology which critics say enable the world’s worst state-sponsor of terrorism, Iran. UNIDO’s incoming director is a German politician who made racist remarks disparaging...

