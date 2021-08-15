Cancel
Braves vs Nationals game thread

By Yahoo! Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves will try to make it three straight wins when they wrap up a series against the Washington Nationals Sunday at Nationals Park. The Braves’ offense has been rolling slugging eight home runs in the series. Dansby Swanson has three homers in the first two games while Ozzie Albies has homered in four straight games overall. Drew Smyly will be looking for that type of run support Sunday when the takes the mound against Nationals right-hander Paolo Espino.

MLBFanSided

Braves: Legal update on outfielder Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will not be charged for felony aggravated assault. Injured Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will no longer be charged with felony aggravated assault, stemming from his May arrest during a domestic dispute. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office will not proceed with a felony charge...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte has a new home

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte, who was released on July 29, has found a new home with the Cincinnati Reds on a minor league contract. It took a week, but Ender Inciarte is back in the league…sort of. The former Braves outfielder signed a minor league contract with the...
MLBTalking Chop

Freddie Freeman out of the Braves lineup Sunday

The Atlanta Braves will try to put Saturday’s tough loss behind them when they face the Washington Nationals in the rubber match of a three-game series Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. Max Fried will get the start for Atlanta while the Nationals will go with lefty Patrick Corbin. The Braves...
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It took a while, but these Braves are showing their class

Brian Snitker is 65. He has been a Braves employee since 1977. He knows, in the way that baseball people come to know, that much of what happens in this sport is beyond anyone’s control. He knows that, with a team of proven worth, nothing works like patience. He also knew that his team he manages spent four months and 108 games not breaking .500.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles lose 3-1 to Braves, have dropped 18 in a row

Sometimes when I sit down to write about the Baltimore Orioles, I wonder what even am I doing? Why am I spending my Sunday afternoon fending off my four-year-old daughter’s requests to play so that I can pay attention to a team that loses all the time? A team that, if I’m being honest, brings me very little happiness. A team that seems hopeless no matter where their minor league system ranks. A team that I have a hard time believing will actually be good any time soon.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props, August 18th: Jake Arrieta, Jesus Luzardo O/U Strikeouts

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Jose Luzardo O/U 5.5 Strikeouts vs. Braves. Miami's Jose Luzardo will be making the first...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves Win Ninth Straight Game By Sweeping Orioles

The Atlanta Braves finished off a perfect road trip on Sunday, defeating the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 3-1. At long last, the Atlanta Braves are playing more like the team we expected them to be heading into the 2021 season. The Braves won their ninth straight game and...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Risers and Fallers in MLB Pipeline Rankings Update

MLB Pipeline recently updated their top 100 prospects ranking and team rankings. We’ll see who rose and fell for the Atlanta Braves. Let’s first start with the fact it’s so awesome to have Minor League Baseball back and to be able to evaluate these talented Atlanta Braves prospects. While there...
MLBThe State-Journal

Akin expected to start for Baltimore against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (65-56, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-82, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (10-7, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-7, 8.13 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +196, Braves -237; over/under is 10 1/2...
MLBTitusville Herald

Atlanta-Baltimore Runs

Braves second. Dansby Swanson singles to left center field. Travis d'Arnaud homers to left field. Dansby Swanson scores. Adam Duvall strikes out swinging. Guillermo Heredia called out on strikes. Joc Pederson grounds out to second base, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on....
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Fried's complete-game shutout lifts Braves past Orioles

Max Fried tossed a four-hit shutout and the visiting Atlanta Braves defeated the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 on Friday night for their season-best seventh straight win. It was the first career complete-game shutout for Fried (11-7). He struck out four batters without a walk, while throwing 90 pitches. Trey Mancini's double was the only extra-base hit for the Orioles.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Braves Win Behind Max Fried’s Dominant Performance

Max Fried threw a complete game shutout to dominate the Baltimore Orioles to give the Atlanta Braves a 3-0 victory!. What a performance Max Fried. The Atlanta Braves lefty threw a complete game shutout and only needed 90 pitches to accomplish this feat. The night belongs to Fried. He accomplished...
MLBPosted by
WABE

D’Arnaud HR Backs Fried Shutout As Braves Beat Orioles 3-0

Travis d’Arnaud celebrated his new contract with a two-run homer, Jorge Soler also went deep and the Atlanta Braves beat Baltimore 3-0 Friday night, extending their winning streak to seven games while handing the Orioles their 16th straight defeat. Max Fried (11-7) allowed four hits in his first career nine-inning...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Atlanta Braves vs Baltimore Orioles 8/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Atlanta Braves will continue their series against the Baltimore Orioles in Oriole Park At Camden Yards, Baltimore, on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 1:05 PM (EDT). The Braves reached a rate of 982 percent this season, with a cumulative average of .243. The Braves generated 603 runs and hit 178 home runs this season. The Atlanta Braves have a .324 on-base percentage and a .432 slugging percentage. The Braves now have a 66-56 record on the season.
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Braves beat Orioles again to extend pair of streaks

Joc Pederson and Austin Riley homered, Dansby Swanson hit a two-run double and the visiting Atlanta Braves defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 Saturday night to extend their winning streak to eight games. The Orioles lost their 17th straight game despite two home runs by Anthony Santander and one each by...

