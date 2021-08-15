Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros Prospect Report: August 14th

By Jimmy Price
The Crawfish Boxes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (47-39) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE) France got the start for the Skeeters and pitched really well again allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, over 6 innings. Matijevic put the Skeeters on the board with a 3 run HR in the 3rd inning, his 19th HR of the season. The Isotopes got 2 unearned runs off of Martinez to take a 4-3 lead. The offense was quiet the rest of the night as the skeeters lost 4-3.

www.crawfishboxes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Santana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros Prospect Report#Minor League Baseball#Sugar Land Skeeters#Bb Colton Shaver#Bb Sean Mendoza#Ip#Hooks#Rbi David Hensley#Ss#Cf#Era#Bb Wilyer Abreu#Fayetteville Woodpeckers#Fireflies#Bb Quincy Hamilton#Sb Nathan Perry#Bb Cesar Gomez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBallfans.co

Houston Astros’ Top 5 Prospects Post-Trade Deadline

The Houston Astros made a couple of key moves to bolster their bullpen at the trade deadline. They were able to do so without desecrating the upper echelon of their farm system, though this isn’t an immense accomplishment given the club’s pipeline was already fairly weak to begin with. Let’s...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Luis García and the Astros are faced with a unique problem

Luis García is in uncharted territory. Before 2021, he exceeded 100 innings one time in his professional career — in 2019, when he logged 108.2 combined in Low-A and High-A. Over the weekend, the 24-year-old rookie eclipsed 110 innings on the season. For much of it, García has produced remarkably...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: August 17th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here. It was not the best night for Astros pitching as the Royals were able to win last night’s seesaw battle (Astros.com) Video highlights here for those who...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Breaking Down A Bullpen Decision

Last night in Kansas City, the Astros found themselves with a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the seventh inning against the Royals. Already faced with the prospect of a four-game losing streak looming with the A’s continuing to nip at their heels in the AL West race, Zack Greinke was pulled following 85 pitches in six innings.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Carlos Correa has polished his hitting approach in his walk year

Right before his current contract with the Astros expires, Carlos Correa has become a better hitter and a more efficient one at the plate. Correa has polished his swing to better levels and it has brought notable results throughout the whole season in terms of strikeouts, walks, and production, compared to his numbers from last year.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Evaluating the bullpen with Run Expectancy Statistics

“Throw Strikes. Home plate don’t move.” —Satchel Paige. A week ago, I wrote about the run expectancy stat (“RE24” or “REW”) as a measure of team offense. What can RE24 tell us about team pitching? I’m not sure it can tell us much about starting pitchers that we can’t glean from traditional pitching stats like RA/9 or FIP. But the run expectancy stat may be a better approach to comparing bullpen performance.
MLBThe Tribune

Rockies set franchise record with 14th shutout of season in loss at Astros

The Rockies keep making the wrong kind of history this season. Their latest feat of failure? A 5-0 defeat at the Houston Astros on Tuesday night marking a 14th shutout loss — setting a franchise record worst for offensive futility. It’s a startling reversal of a recent power surge. The...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

2021 Series Preview: Houston Astros @ Kansas City Royals

The Royals started off the season on a red hot tear, looking like one of the most dominant teams in baseball for the first two weeks. They were able to hold on to first place in the Central for all of April before finally surrendering the spot, as well as any real chance at contention, to the White Sox.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Royals come on top in nail-biter game, beat Astros 7-6

On Monday night, there were hits and runs back and forth at Kauffman Stadium to begin a four-game series. The Astros were ahead by a run in the sixth inning, but their bullpen was ambushed by the Royals, who won 7-6in a hard game to watch for Astros fans. Houston...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Blow It. Lose in Extras to Mariners 6-3

Going into the eighth inning the Astros were holding a commanding 2-0 lead. Commanding? With a pair of shutdown relief specialists like Kendall Graveman and Ryan Pressley on hand and fresh to close the game, this one was in the bag. Graveman came into the game with 10 saves and...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Can Aledmys Diaz Play Catcher?

What will the Astros do with Aledmys Diaz when Alex Bregman returns?. Among AL batters with over 200 PAs, he ranks 22nd in wRC+ at 133. (before Sunday) That puts him just ahead of Jose Altuve, Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo, Nelson Cruz, Ty France, Randy Arozarena, Ji Man Choi, and I’m not even looking at page two of Fangraphs.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Cristian Gonzalez Showing Welcome Upside in Fayetteville

The Astros signed Cristian Gonzalez in 2018, when they were still under restrictions on the international market after blowing out their bonus pool in 2016. During this time, they were prohibited from giving any individual player more than $300k to sign. One of the players they decided to hand the full bonus amount to was 16 year old Dominican infielder Cristian Gonzalez, a lanky, right-handed lottery ticket who demonstrated upside in more or less all phases of the game- a sensible target given the circumstances.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros demolish Mariners AGAIN (15-1) to secure the series

Offensively, the Astros are officially back to BEAST MODE! After pounding hard the Mariners on Friday 12-3, they defeated them again on Saturday with a 15-1 score to secure this series at Minute Maid Park. 15 hits and nine extra-bases made it for Houston to get its third win in a row.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Who will be next player to reach 500 home runs after Miguel Cabrera?

When Miguel Cabrera hits his 500th home run – it will happen any day now – feel free to celebrate the occasion. You may not get another chance to do so for several years. Cabrera hit his 499th home run Wednesday night against Matt Harvey and the Baltimore Orioles. He is now just one home run shy of joining a club that to date has just 27 members.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy