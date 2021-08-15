Astros Prospect Report: August 14th

Another day of minor league baseball is in the books and you can see all the Astros affiliates results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (47-39) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE) France got the start for the Skeeters and pitched really well again allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, over 6 innings. Matijevic put the Skeeters on the board with a 3 run HR in the 3rd inning, his 19th HR of the season. The Isotopes got 2 unearned runs off of Martinez to take a 4-3 lead. The offense was quiet the rest of the night as the skeeters lost 4-3.