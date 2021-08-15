Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Free-spending Johnson faces economic disaster if he sacks Sunak

By Roger Bootle
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1919, the celebrated economist John Maynard Keynes wrote a scathing assessment of the Versailles Peace Treaty, entitled “The Economic Consequences of the Peace”. It was such a sensation that a few years later, when he came to write an excoriating attack on the policy of the then Chancellor Winston Churchill for taking the pound back to the Gold Standard at the old pre-war parity, he echoed the title. His polemic was called “The Economic Consequences of Mr Churchill”.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Roger Bootle
Person
John Maynard Keynes
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Economics#Economic Recovery#Uk#The Gold Standard#Hm Treasury#Labour#Thatcherite#The Bank Of England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson must not turn into the new Macmillan

I entered government in 1979, on the first day of Margaret Thatcher’s premiership, as a special advisor to Keith Joseph, the then industry secretary. It was a world unrecognisable to anyone today, one of confiscatory taxes and endless strikes (it was only shortly after the infamous Winter of Discontent in which the entire public sector, including a large part of the NHS and local government, had gone on strike for weeks). It was also a world where we were humiliatingly dismissed as the “sick man of Europe”, the IMF had to come to our rescue and unemployment was about to soar to heights inconceivable today.
Politicsthedallasnews.net

For first time, Scottish ruling coalition favors secession from UK

LONDON, England: The ruling Scottish National Party will agree to a power-sharing deal with the Scottish Green Party, which will result in a pro-independence majority in parliament prior to a political battle over the future of the United Kingdom. The deal between the SNP and the Greens will increase the...
EconomyTelegraph

Anti-corruption tsar warns new subsidy rules risk cronyism

The Government risks distorting the economy and encouraging cronyism unless it opens up its new subsidies system to more radical transparency, its own corruption tsar has warned. In an open letter backed by transparency groups and free market think tanks, John Penrose MP, urged Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, to...
PoliticsThe Independent

What risks will a reshuffle involve for Boris Johnson?

As Dominic Raab faces questions over his handling of the crisis in Afghanistan and his failure to make a crucial call on holiday to help interpreters attempting to flee the country, speculation has inevitably brought up suggestions of a long-rumoured cabinet reshuffle. While Boris Johnson sought to defend his foreign...
PoliticsTelegraph

The SNP-Green deal will do little to further the interests of Scotland

Coalitions are generally considered anathema to Britain’s adversarial political system, in that they are seen principally to serve the interests of politicians rather than those of the electorate. That view was levelled at the pre-war National Governments after 1931, as well as the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition formed in 2010 under David Cameron and Nick Clegg.
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson backs Dominic Raab as Tory MPs praise ‘workaholic’ Foreign Secretary

Boris Johnson on Friday repeatedly backed Dominic Raab, as Conservative MPs described him as a "workaholic" who did not deserve to lose his job as Foreign Secretary. James Cleverly, a Foreign Office minister, David Davis, a former Brexit Secretary, and Joy Morrissey, a parliamentary aide, posted social media messages stressing how hard Mr Raab worked in the Foreign Office.
PoliticsShropshire Star

Toby Neal: Boris Johnson and the chamber of horrors

Boris Johnson stood before the House holding the baby and wringing his hands. An unhappy combination. "It is what it is," he shrugged. That was more or less exactly what he said. Success has many loving parents. As he faced baying, angry, anguished, sorrowful, MPs in the first non-socially distanced...
WorldTelegraph

Sack Dominic Raab for delegating Afghanistan calls, Boris Johnson urged

Boris Johnson should consider sacking Dominic Raab for delegating a key phone call about the rescue of Afghan translators from the Taliban while he was on holiday, Labour has said. The Foreign Secretary reportedly asked Zac Goldsmith, a junior minister, to call the Afghan foreign minister about an airlift of...
U.K.theedgemarkets.com

Sunak pledges ‘No return to austerity’ as he plots UK recovery

LONDON (Aug 12): Rishi Sunak promised the UK won’t see a return to the austerity policies of last decade and said he works well with Prime Minister Boris Johnson – while refusing to deny he wants to succeed him one day. The chancellor of the exchequer was speaking in a...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

What’s really behind the tension between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak? It’s all about the money of course

Follow the money. It’s a good rule in politics, as well as crime. Ministers believe money lies at the root of the growing tension between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak which, despite Downing Street’s efforts to downplay them, are much more than a silly season story.Whitehall insiders view them as the opening skirmishes in a fight between the prime minister and chancellor over the government-wide spending review this autumn. They think the crucial battle will be: can the government afford one more emergency spending boost for post-Covid catch-up (on schools, the NHS, the courts, transport) as Johnson desires, or should...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘There’s always disagreements’: Cabinet minister admits to ‘creative tension’ between Johnson and Sunak

A cabinet minister has admitted there are “always disagreements” and “creative tension” between the prime minister and chancellor amid reports that Boris Johnson threatened to demote Rishi Sunak.Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, however, stressed that Mr Johnson was “100 per cent” behind the chancellor and that the pair worked “very closely” together – despite claims of strained relations.Reports suggested Mr Johnson had “ranted” about the chancellor and suggested he might be removed from the role and be made health secretary in a meeting with around a dozen officials at No 10. The prime minister was said to be furious...
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Downing Street seeks to quell reports of rift between Johnson and Sunak

Downing Street has sought to quell reports of a damaging rift between Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson continued to have full confidence in his neighbour in No 11. However one Cabinet minister acknowledged that there was a degree of “creative tension”...
U.K.investing.com

Johnson’s Office Refuses to Deny U.K. PM Mooted Sunak Demotion

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office refused to deny he had suggested demoting Rishi Sunak, while downplaying any suggestion of a rift with the U.K. chancellor of the exchequer. The Sunday Times reported Johnson had mooted making Sunak -- the country’s finance minister -- his next health secretary, in...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Sunak "focused on economic recovery" amid rumours of Johnson anger

(Alliance News) - Allies of Rishi Sunak have insisted he is focused on the health of the economy in his job as chancellor following reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has considered demoting him. The Sunday Times reported that a furious Johnson suggested the move after the leak of a...
PoliticsTelegraph

If Sunak wants to be PM someday, he should cut taxes now

Conservative Home’s recent Next Tory Leader poll was good news for Rishi Sunak. The Chancellor came top, with more than twice the support of Liz Truss, the runner up. This isn’t an outlier: “Dishy Rishi” ended 2020 the most popular politician in the country. He’s splashed billions, protected millions of jobs, and cultivated a slick social media presence. But now he must claw us out of the economic black hole left by the virus. In June, Sunak described himself as a “fiscal conservative… it’s not my money, it’s other people’s money and I take my responsibility for that very seriously”. The Prime Minister has no such scruples.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM told to ‘demote himself’ amid Sunak job row and Tory donor revelations

Boris Johnson has been told to stop “picking fights” and “demote himself” in response to a reported row with Rishi Sunak over a leaked letter, during which the PM allegedly threatened to relegate his chancellor to the position of health secretary.With an Opinium poll placing the prime minister’s approval ratings at an all-time low of -16 percentage points, following his inflammatory quip about Margaret Thatcher’s coal mine closures, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey told The Independent: “After the calamity of the past two years, the prime minister should look in the mirror and demote himself before worrying about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy