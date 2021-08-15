Free-spending Johnson faces economic disaster if he sacks Sunak
In 1919, the celebrated economist John Maynard Keynes wrote a scathing assessment of the Versailles Peace Treaty, entitled “The Economic Consequences of the Peace”. It was such a sensation that a few years later, when he came to write an excoriating attack on the policy of the then Chancellor Winston Churchill for taking the pound back to the Gold Standard at the old pre-war parity, he echoed the title. His polemic was called “The Economic Consequences of Mr Churchill”.www.telegraph.co.uk
