Despite yesterday’s frustrating loss, the Yankees are one of the league’s hottest teams right now. They’re just one game behind Boston (in the loss column) for second-place in the AL East and six behind Tampa Bay for first place. That is to say that every game from here on out is really going to matter – and that’s without even mentioning the fact that the other super hot team in baseball right now is Toronto, who is in a virtual tie with New York.