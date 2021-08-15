Look: Fans Brawl at SoFi Stadium

Fans have waited for over a year to return to NFL stadiums and cheer on their home teams.

Unfortunately, one aspect of fan behavior has also returned: unruliness.

For the past several seasons, security personnel at stadiums have had to address numerous brawls taking place in the stands.

On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Rams lost to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, 13-6.

Running back Darius Bradwell's third-quarter touchdown secured the seven-point victory for the Rams' crosstown rivals.

Nearly 70,000 fans attended the contest, which was the first game open to fans at SoFi since the start of the global pandemic.

With increased fan attendance, will there be more fights at Comerica Park the next month?

Offensive Players on Detroit Lions Roster Bubble

List of players on offense that could be on the bubble of making the Detroit Lions roster in 2021.

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams demonstrates amazing pass protection skills.

A video has now emerged of a brawl that took place during the second quarter.

Two fans were arguing back and forth at each other, when an individual donning an Aaron Donald jersey had a drink thrown at him.

The video shows the fan with the Donald jersey unleashing a backhand at a group of fans in front of him. That’s when punches were thrown, and the fan who initiated the physical contact was on the wrong end of several punches from a group of three-four fans.

It appears NFL fans are already in midseason form, as multiple fights broke out in Los Angeles during the first preseason contest for both squads.

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more