Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Just How Talented Could Texans New WR Conley Be For Houston?

Posted by 
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 7 days ago

Texans Takeaways: WR Conely's Chemistry Could Be Special For Houston

Working up the sideline, wide receiver Chris Conley leaves his break and fires back to the ball. Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has him targeted and delivers a strike.

Conley, who enters his seventh season in the NFL, makes the catch in towards the sideline on a comeback route before being pushed out of bounds by Green Bay Packers' cornerback Josh Jackson.

This was clockwork for the Texans with Taylor commanding the offense on the way to a 26-7 victory. They connected three times for 36 yards on the opening drive.

As for Texans fans, Conley isn't the biggest name among NFL wide receivers. He might, however, be Houston's next big-time target.

“We live in the same neighborhood (and) we got to spend time together,” Taylor said. “He made some plays, some contested catches. I trust Conley.”

Conely, 28, was targeted for 17, 8 and 11 yards, including two for first downs from Taylor. He looked smooth with his route-running and made defenders have to work twice as hard to match his footwork in open space.

What makes a receiver stable is when they can work with any quarterback. Remember DeAndre Hopkins? He played with six different QBs before the arrival of Deshaun Watson in 2017.

Even with Tom Savage, Ryan Mallett and the infamous Brock Osweiler, Hopkins built that connection as the team's go-to target. He began his career with two 1,000-yard seasons, and surpassed the 900-yard marker on three different occasions.

Is this the same of Conley? For now, it's unknown. Still, his 17-yard catch from rookie QB Davis Mills shows his adaptability to work with anyone taking snaps under center.

“He’s a big target with strong hands,” Taylor said. “I’m impressed by him. If you put it around him, more than likely, he’s going to come down with the catch. We need to continue to compete and make plays because that’ll definitely help our offense.”

Conley's speed has been evident since entering the NFL. Coming out of Georgia in 2015, he blazed through the NFL combine, running a 4.35 40-time while showing off his 6-3, 205-pound frame in man coverage.

After being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round, he teetered on the No. 3, No. 4 role for four seasons. In two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was a stable No. 3 option when healthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIUNW_0bSP8Sam00

In back-to-back seasons in Duval, Conley recorded 40-plus catches and over 450 receiving yards — including a career-best 775 yards in 2019.

So far throughout training camp, Conley is not the No. 3 option. He's the No. 2, and likely next in line behind speedster Brandin Cooks in a QB's progression.

“There’s a certain level of trust that has to be developed between a quarterback and receiver,” Conley said. “We were able to spend a majority of the offseason together working and developing timing, picking each other’s brains and knowing what we’re doing. I think you saw a little of that tonight.”

The idea of stability at the wide receiver position in Houston should be something to entice Texans' fans. Cooks is a five-time 1000-yard receiver and showed in 2020 was he is the de facto No. 1.

Conley has built a rapport with both Taylor and Mills early in training camp. Until rookie wide receiver Nico Collins plays at a more consistent level, the new wideout should be the No. 2.

As for the No. 3 spot in the slot, things have become tricky. New wide receiver Anthony Miller was carted off the field after suffering a dislocated right shoulder, putting his season in jeopardy.

For now, this likely leaves Keke Coutee and veteran wide slot target Alex Erickson fighting for first-team reps.

“He’s an explosive guy, and he makes plays,” Conley said about Miller. “We hope he’s well. It’s a next-man-up kind of room. The next guy has to fill those shoes.”

New Texans general manager Nick Caserio added 53 new players, 46 of which are veterans. The five rookies all should be set to make the roster come Week 1 barring a setback. The remainder must prove why they are worth keeping around.

Texans head coach David Culley preaches of consistency in practice. He wants that same level when the whistle blows and the clock starts running.

Conley isn't going to draw attention from the national aspect with his 51-yard performance in a preseason game, be he was consistent. Isn't that what Culley is looking for overall?

“I feel like this game was really important to a lot of guys in our locker room,” Conley said. “Even the guys that weren’t playing were saying it was very important to them."

CONTINUE READING: Texans Recap: New Defensive Scheme Pays Off For Houston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGk9f_0bSP8Sam00

Comments / 1

TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
546
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Jaguars#American Football#Texans Takeaways#Wr Conely#The Kansas City Chiefs#New Texans#Texans Recap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Chris Conley: Atop depth chart

Conley is listed atop the unofficial depth chart at one wide receiver position, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. The Texans had several surprises on the depth chart, but Conley lining opposite Brandin Cooks was not one of them. He's been getting reps with starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor during camp and earned this slot. The big surprise at wide receiver is Nico Collins, who was presumed to be competing with Conley, listed at sixth on the Cooks' branch of the depth chart.
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Keke Coutee: Second behind Conley

Coutee is listed as second behind Chris Conley on the unofficial depth chart, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports. The Texans' depth chart did not make any allowances for slot receivers, so Coutee and Anthony Miller are listed at wide receiver and on the second unit. Miller is behind Brandin Cooks. Coutee and Miller are expected to primarily play in the slot, so either one could get ample work in Houston's three-wide formations.
NFLourcommunitynow.com

Texans Takeaways: WR Conely's Chemistry Could Be Special For Houston

Working up the sideline, wide receiver Chris Conley leaves his break and fires back to the ball. Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has him targeted and delivers a strike. Conley, who enters his seventh season in the NFL, makes the catch in towards the sideline on a comeback route before...
NFLYardbarker

Texans' WR Chris Conley Shows What He Can Do Against Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Texans veteran wide receiver Chris Conley displayed his superior athleticism Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers. Conley consistently created separation, catching three passes for 36 yards from starter Tyrod Taylor on the Texans' opening drive at Lambeau Field. Conley also caught a 17-yard pass on third down for a first down on a pass from rookie quarterback Davis Mills, finishing with four receptions for 51 yards on four targets for the evening.
NFLHouston Chronicle

McClain: Chemistry between Tyrod Taylor, Chris Conley good sign for Texans

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Based on what we’ve seen in OTAs, training camp and the preseason victory at Green Bay, there are some things that should encourage the Texans and their fans. Let’s start with quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who’s under enormous pressure because he’s replacing Deshaun Watson as the starter.
NFLallfans.co

Texans WR Chris Conley provides a big target in the passing game

Chris Conley has a lot to offer. At 6-3, 205 pounds, Conley has a catch radius large enough to be a threat in the passing game. Throw in a little speed, and it is understandable why the Houston Texans thought they effectively compensated for the loss of receiver Will Fuller.
NFL247Sports

Tyrod Taylor plays well for Houston Texans in preseason opener

Tyrod Taylor appeared to make the most of his opportunity Saturday with the Houston Texans, showing off some of the traits that had him tracking as the Los Angeles Chargers' starter before a freak incident opened the door for his then-backup Justin Herbert. And while Taylor only played one series, he could hardly have played much better.
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

NFL Worst Record Predictions: Houston Texans +225

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Worst Record in the NFL: Houston Texans +225. The Houston Texans have worked their way...
NFLHouston Chronicle

Pass catcher, filmmaker, problem solver: Meet Texans wide receiver Chris Conley

Chris Conley inspected the rooms of his family’s California home, a third grader seeking inspiration for the premise of a national contest for young inventors: Solve a problem in your environment. The future Texans wide receiver searched the living room, the kitchen, the garage. His parents accompanied him, close behind.
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Chris Conley: Comes up empty Saturday

Conley failed to bring in any of his three targets during the Texans' 20-14 preseason win over the Cowboys on Saturday night. The veteran wideout's quiet night was in stark contrast to his four-catch, 51-yard effort in the exhibition opener against the Packers a week prior. Despite the empty stat line Saturday, Conley will head into the regular season as the No. 2 receiver alongside top option Brandin Cooks.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Texans Make Decision On Deshaun Watson For Preseason Opener

With the preseason finally here, the Houston Texans have an important decision to make regarding Deshaun Watson’s status for this Saturday’s contest. On Tuesday morning, Texans general manager Nick Caserio told the public that he doesn’t expect Watson to play against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. “I don’t expect...

Comments / 1

Community Policy