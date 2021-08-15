Cancel
Protests

Thai riot police, anti-gov't protesters clash in Bangkok

 7 days ago

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thai riot police have fired tear gas and sprayed water cannons, as more than 100 anti-government protestors marched on an army base in the capital Bangkok. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has his residence at the base. Demonstrators are calling for Prayuth’s resignation over his perceived bungling of the government’s coronavirus vaccination program. The group of mainly young demonstrators on Sunday pelted the police lines that blocked their way, hurling rocks, fireworks and small explosives known as “ping-pong bombs.” Sunday marked the fourth time in the past seven days that protestors and police have fought in the Din Daeng area of the city. The protests are also part of a wider push for sweeping political change.

