Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is not the only one having to get used to a lot of new things in his first season on The Plains. In fact, Harsin is bringing a lot of newness with him. He has spent most of the spring and summer implementing new offensive and defensive styles, a massive overhaul of the coaching staff, as well as churning the roster with a host of additions from the transfer portal who have a chance to earn early playing time for the Tigers.